Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

So what was that mysterious sound in Bergen County on Wednesday?

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.

CBS2 went in search of the source.

"The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.

O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon.

"It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"

People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to the quiet streets of River Vale, where the deer feel at ease to stroll, to the dog run and Westvale Park.

The unidentified loud noise was the talk of the town for some, including one mother whose son, Brendan Haller, was home sick when whatever it was struck. She hooked CBS2 up with a FaceTime interview.

"I was just laying up in my room and I just hear a bunch of shaking, and a boom outside. I was confused what it was," the 13-year-old said.

The source remains a mystery. The USGS said no seismic activity was identified. State police received no calls.

So, speculation is running wild.

"There was construction going on in the neighborhood," O'Callaghan said, but added, "Everything was straight."

"What's most interesting is people are reporting it from the Ringwood area down as far as Norwood," said Nancy Triggiani, owner of Westwood Music Studios.

Triggiani shared with CBS2 what her social media sleuthing revealed.

"Some are speculating it was mining going on off of 287, but I don't know," she said. "I don't think it was aliens, but perhaps it was a sonic boom."

CBS2 did reach out to the Air Force, but did not hear back. We'll keep quietly digging into what caused the loud noise that shook parts of Bergen.