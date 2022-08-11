Watch CBS News
Hazmat crews on scene after 75-year-old man found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 75-year-old man was found dead Wednesday inside a Brooklyn apartment. 

Police conducted a wellness check shortly before 1 p.m. on 101 Avenue. 

Inside, they found the man unconscious in a chair. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police sources told CBS2 the FBI and Department of Environmental Protection were called because of suspicious chemical substances found inside the home. They are taking extra precautions in case some type of chemical fumes may have contributed to his death. 

As of now, it does not appear to be criminal in nature, and there is no danger to nearby homes, sources said.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

