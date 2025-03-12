Harvey Weinstein due back in court as retrial approaches

Harvey Weinstein begs judge to move up start date for re-trial

Harvey Weinstein is due back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday ahead of his retrial, which is scheduled to start in just over a month.

The judge is expected to rule on the scope of accuser testimony and potential expert witnesses.

Weinstein pleading for speedy trial

Weinstein's retrial is slated to begin on April 15, nearly a year after New York's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.

At the last hearing, Weinstein pleaded with the judge to move up the start date, calling it a "serious emergency situation."

"Every day I'm at Rikers, it's a mystery to me how I'm still walking," he said in court. "I'm holding on because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over with."

The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been in custody at Rikers Island since last year, and his attorney says he suffers from a number of health issues.

2020 conviction overturned

A New York jury found Weinstein guilty in 2020 of sexually assaulting an assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Then last spring, the state's top court ruled the judge in the initial trial should not have allowed testimony from accusers who were not directly involved in the charges.

The upcoming retrial will include a new charge that has since been filed against Weinstein. It accuses him of forcing oral sex on a different woman at a Manhattan hotel in 2006.

Weinstein also faces a 16-year sentence in Los Angeles for a separate 2022 rape conviction.