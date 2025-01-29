Harvey Weinstein due in court for hearing on retrial start date

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to return to court Wednesday in Lower Manhattan.

The disgraced movie mogul has been in city custody at Rikers Island since last year, after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 rape conviction.

A judge is set to decide when his retrial will start and whether it will include allegations from a woman who was not in the original case.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing, saying any encounters were consensual. Meanwhile, his lawyer says the 72-year-old is suffering from leukemia and a number of other health issues.

Weinstein conviction overturned, awaiting retrial

In 2020, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting an assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in 2013. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Then last spring, the state's top court ruled the judge in the initial trial should not have allowed testimony from accusers who were not directly involved in the charges.

Back in October, a judge granted the prosecution's request to combine the retrial with a new charge that has since been filed against Weinstein. The additional charge accuses him of forcing oral sex on a different woman at a Manhattan hotel in 2006.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said in court filings the woman came forward just days before the start of Weinstein's first trial but was not part of the case. Prosecutors said they decided to revisit her allegations after the original conviction was thrown out.

Weinstein also faces a 16-year sentence for a 2022 rape case in Los Angeles.

