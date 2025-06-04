After Harrison, New York police kill bear, outcry erupts

Police in Westchester County, New York shot and killed a bear Monday.

The shooting has prompted second guessing and an outcry on social media.

It happened in a residential neighborhood in the suburban hamlet of West Harrison. Located about 22 miles northeast of New York City, it is filled with densely packed, well-kept homes. Residents there are not accustomed to seeing a black bear parading through their back yards.

"I wish there was a better outcome. No one likes seeing this be the final outcome," West Harrison resident Douglas Puff said. "You could tell just by looking at it, anytime anyone got close, the police department, the bear was scared."

"We heard the poor thing growling and moaning"

An officer with the state Department of Environmental Conservation was with Harrison police as they tracked the bear through the neighborhood. DEC told Harrison toe let the bear leave the area on its own, unless it became a threat to public safety.

Monday afternoon, the bear climbed a tree. A police officer fired a shot, and the bear fell and later died.

"We heard the gunshot, we heard the poor thing growling and moaning, and that really upset the kids," Puff said.

It also upset many on social media, who directed their anger at Harrison police. One of the milder posts reads "this is horrible - do better."

Harrison Police issued a statement defending the "difficult decision to euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety," saying the department could not obtain help with non-lethal intervention such as tranquilizing or trapping it.

Resident Alicia Terrana hopes the department learns from this.

"Preparation so that a better decision can be made in the future to spare the bear's life," Terrrana said.

Local police say they will review training and follow up with state conservation officials.