Harrison School District students create "Pinwheels for Peace"

HARRISON, N.J. -- Wednesday is International Day of Peace, and some New Jersey students have already set up a special display.

It's called "Pinwheels for Peace."

Students from the Harrison School District made hundreds of pinwheels, which were then set up in the shape of a giant peace sign in the center of town.

Each pinwheel has a special message inside.

"I like the message that it says because it symbolizes peace for the entire world, but not just for here but for the entire world to be happy and make the world a better place," one student said.

The school district has been participating in Pinwheels for Peace for about 10 years. For more information on the movement, visit pinwheelsforpeace.com.