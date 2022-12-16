Harlem rally held to support youth justice bills

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in Harlem on Thursday in support of two bills protecting the rights of young New Yorkers facing legal troubles.

Those in attendance were urging lawmakers to prioritize two pieces of legislation before this year's session ends.

The #Right2RemainSilent legislation would mandate counsel to kids under 18 before they are interrogated by law enforcement and ensure any statement obtained in violation could not be used at trial. It would also police to notify a parent before a child is taken to a precinct.

The Youth Justice and Opportunities Act would expand protections for New Yorkers aged 19-25, including allowing anyone under 19 to have their cases sealed and allow young people with a criminal record to petition the court to be retroactively "re-sentenced."