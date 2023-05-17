NYPD seeks suspect in Harlem subway slashing

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for a man accused in a subway slashing in Harlem.

Police released video of the man they are looking for.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the mezzanine level at the 125th Street station on the A line.

Police say the man started an argument with the 48-year-old victim, then slashed him with a box cutter on the shoulder and stomach.

The man ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.