Saturday marks 33 years since deadly Happy Land Social Club fire in the Bronx

Saturday marks 33 years since deadly Happy Land fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 33 years since the deadly Happy Land fire in the Bronx that killed 87 people and injured dozens more.

A memorial site on Crotona Parkway near East Tremont Avenue honors the lives lost in that arson fire at the Happy Land Social Club in 1990.

It was operating illegally after the city ordered it to close for building and fire code violations.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the city stepped up enforcement of fire safety regulations and cracked down on illegal clubs.