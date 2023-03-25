Watch CBS News
Local News

Saturday marks 33 years since deadly Happy Land Social Club fire in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Saturday marks 33 years since deadly Happy Land fire in the Bronx
Saturday marks 33 years since deadly Happy Land fire in the Bronx 00:27

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks 33 years since the deadly Happy Land fire in the Bronx that killed 87 people and injured dozens more.

A memorial site on Crotona Parkway near East Tremont Avenue honors the lives lost in that arson fire at the Happy Land Social Club in 1990.

It was operating illegally after the city ordered it to close for building and fire code violations.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the city stepped up enforcement of fire safety regulations and cracked down on illegal clubs.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.