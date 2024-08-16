"Happy Gilmore 2" holds casting call for New Jersey extras. Here's when & where it shoots and how to sign up.

NEW YORK -- "Happy Gilmore 2" is holding an open casting call for New Jersey "locals."

Grant Wilfley Casting, Inc. posted the casting call earlier this month, looking for extras for the upcoming Netflix film.

"Happy Gilmore 2" filming in New Jersey

The movie is set to film scenes in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris and Somerset counties.

Shoot dates will be held from September through November.

"It's been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel," a Netflix press release for the film reads. "That's right, Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he's bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators."

How to sign up for "Happy Gilmore 2" casting call

Hopeful extras can sign up with a Grant Wilfley Casting profile or send an email to hg2@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "NJ LOCAL."

Applicants will need to submit the following:

Name

SAG-AFTRA union status

Phone number

Which counties are you willing to work?

Are you over 18? If not, include parent's name and child's age

Current, clear photo of yourself

The casting call says there is no experience required. Actors in the SAG-AFTRA union will make $216 for an eight-hour day, while the non-union pay rate is $176 for 10 hours.

See more details on how to submit your application in this video tutorial.