Halloween 2023: Your guide to celebrating safely around NYC
NEW YORK -- The Halloween spirit is here, and families are getting their costumes and candy ready for trick-or-treating on Tuesday.
New York City will have several car-free locations for Trick-or-Streets, along with events and entertainment.
We've also been asking the experts about how to have a safe and healthy celebration.
See our latest interviews with all their advice below.
On Call: The science behind the scare
Helping kids with autism have fun trick-or-treating
Snapshot New York: Halloween special
Things to Do: Halloween events around NYC
"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for new season of scares
CLICK HERE for all our Halloween coverage.
