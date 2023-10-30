Halloween 2023: Your guide to celebrating safely around NYC

NEW YORK -- The Halloween spirit is here, and families are getting their costumes and candy ready for trick-or-treating on Tuesday.

New York City will have several car-free locations for Trick-or-Streets, along with events and entertainment.

We've also been asking the experts about how to have a safe and healthy celebration.

See our latest interviews with all their advice below.

On Call: The science behind the scare

Helping kids with autism have fun trick-or-treating



Snapshot New York: Halloween special

Things to Do: Halloween events around NYC

"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for new season of scares

CLICK HERE for all our Halloween coverage.