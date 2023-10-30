Watch CBS News
Local News

Halloween 2023: Your guide to celebrating safely around NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Snapshot New York Halloween Special
Snapshot New York Halloween Special 21:30

NEW YORK -- The Halloween spirit is here, and families are getting their costumes and candy ready for trick-or-treating on Tuesday. 

New York City will have several car-free locations for Trick-or-Streets, along with events and entertainment. 

NYC DOT officials talk about trick-or-treat streets 11:06

We've also been asking the experts about how to have a safe and healthy celebration. 

See our latest interviews with all their advice below.

On Call: The science behind the scare

On Call with Dr. Kumar: The science of the scare 03:37

Helping kids with autism have fun trick-or-treating

How to help kids with autism have fun trick-or-treating for Halloween 04:47

Snapshot New York: Halloween special

Snapshot New York Halloween Special 21:30

Things to Do: Halloween events around NYC

How to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend around NYC 03:35

"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for new season of scares

"A Haunting in Hollis" ready for a new season of scares 05:28

CLICK HERE for all our Halloween coverage.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.