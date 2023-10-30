On Call with Dr. Kumar: Breaking down the science behind a good Halloween scare

On Call with Dr. Kumar: The science of the scare

NEW YORK -- Halloween is here again, which means it's time for ghouls, ghosts and good fun.

But Hallows Eve isn't all about costumes and candy, there is also some science to the scare.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain why some sights and sounds get our hearts racing.

We asked whether getting a little scared, like visiting a haunted house or watching a scary movie, can actually be good for your health.

She also talked about seeing ghosts and other paranormal experiences.

Watch her full interview above for more insight.