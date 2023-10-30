Watch CBS News
Health

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Breaking down the science behind a good Halloween scare

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: The science of the scare
On Call with Dr. Kumar: The science of the scare 03:37

NEW YORK -- Halloween is here again, which means it's time for ghouls, ghosts and good fun. 

But Hallows Eve isn't all about costumes and candy, there is also some science to the scare. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to explain why some sights and sounds get our hearts racing. 

We asked whether getting a little scared, like visiting a haunted house or watching a scary movie, can actually be good for your health. 

She also talked about seeing ghosts and other paranormal experiences. 

Watch her full interview above for more insight. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 7:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.