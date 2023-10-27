Experts share trick-or-treat safety tips for parents this Halloween season

NEW YORK -- Halloween is coming up on Tuesday, and kids are gearing up for an exciting day of trick-or-treating.

Before they start ringing doorbells, experts say there are some things parents need to keep a close eye on.

As the ghosts and goblins take over the streets, parents should beware of more than just scary costumes.

"The dangers are very real," Willingway Hospital CEO David Gerber told CBS New York's John Dias.

Watch: NYC DOT on trick-or-treat safety

Gerber is the CEO of Willingway Hospital, a drug addiction facility. He says parents should inspect each piece of candy their child brings home on Halloween to make sure it doesn't contain drugs.

"Parents can't let their guard down," he said. "These marijuana manufacturers are creating these candy products to look and taste very much similar to regular candy products."

He says drug may accidentally end up in kids' trick-or-treat bags, especially since the Tri-State Area has now legalized marijuana.

"We do have cases where people have run out of candy and put other forms of candy inside bags that contain marijuana," he said.

Read More: Get into the spooky spirit this weekend with these Halloween events around NYC

Experts say parents should also make sure their child's costume is the right size to prevent falls, and choose non-toxic face paint.

Children under 12 should always be accompanied by an adult. If older, they should still travel in groups.

"You want to remind them to stick to familiar areas and areas that are well lit or have other trick-or-treaters," said Shushanna Mignott, program director for Safe Kids Worldwide.

While the popular hours to trick-or-treat are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., Mignott thinks it's best kids go out when it's daylight. If they can't, she says kids should wear reflective tape on their costumes, carry glow sticks and always cross at corners.

"Unfortunately, Halloween night, between 4 and 10, kids are twice as likely to get hit and killed by a car," she said. "So it's all about being visible, making sure drivers can see you."

Experts say while it's important kids carry a cellphone if trick-or-treating without an adult, it's equally important to make sure they're not walking around distracted on it.