Get into the spooky spirit this weekend with these Halloween events around NYC

NEW YORK -- There are plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.

New York City's Department of Transportation commissioner spoke about trick-or-treat open streets Thursday.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan also joined us with her list of fun and family-friendly Halloween activities.

The first event is at Central Park for its annual Pumpkin Flotilla.

The next event might be scary for some, where ghouls and goblins are visiting the Upper West Side.

Then there's a fan favorite for New Yorkers who love to dress up their pets for Halloween -- the PUPkin costume contest.

