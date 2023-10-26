Watch CBS News
Local News

Get into the spooky spirit this weekend with these Halloween events around NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

How to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend around NYC
How to get into the Halloween spirit this weekend around NYC 03:35

NEW YORK -- There are plenty of ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend. 

New York City's Department of Transportation commissioner spoke about trick-or-treat open streets Thursday.

For a list of car-free locations, click here.

NYC DOT officials talk about trick-or-treat streets 11:06

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan also joined us with her list of fun and family-friendly Halloween activities. 

The first event is at Central Park for its annual Pumpkin Flotilla.

The next event might be scary for some, where ghouls and goblins are visiting the Upper West Side. 

Then there's a fan favorite for New Yorkers who love to dress up their pets for Halloween -- the PUPkin costume contest.

CLICK HERE and watch the full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.