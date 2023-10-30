AAA warns Halloween is deadliest day of the year for pedestrians 17 and younger

AAA warns Halloween is deadliest day of the year for pedestrians 17 and younger

AAA warns Halloween is deadliest day of the year for pedestrians 17 and younger

NEW YORK -- Halloween is a highlight of the year for the young and young at heart. Sadly though, it is also the most deadly night of the year for young pedestrians.

CBS New York spoke with AAA on Monday for tips to keep all trick-or-treaters safe.

Goblins, ghouls and skeletons stand poised to greet the masses on Tuesday night.

"It is pretty creepy," said Gustavo Flores of Inwood.

Not creepy enough, though, to keep Flores and his kids away from Halloween on Dyckman Street on Tuesday.

"They block the streets, so no cars around. It's going to be very safe for them, too," Flores said.

Little Diana Flores, who is all of 6 years old, said she plans to dress up as a witch on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Long Island officials urge parents to check kids' Halloween candy for edible cannabis

CBS New York saw one of 107 car-free spots participating in the city's Trick-or-Streets program. At seven of them, trick-or-treaters can grab more than candy, thanks to the Horticultural Society of New York.

"Pumpkins and gourds. We'll have 1,500 to give away in neighborhoods throughout the city," said Liza Ehrlich, COO of The Horticultural Society of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams said the Trick-or-Streets program provides an "experience that is not only spooky, but also fun and safe."

"Oct. 31 is the deadliest day for young pedestrians age 17 and younger," said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

That's why safety should be at top priority for everyone on Halloween, Sinclair said. He shared that between 2007 and 2021, 49 young pedestrians were killed in the U.S.

"Nearly double any other day in the year," he said. "It's the second-deadliest day for all pedestrians."

Sinclair is urging drivers to slow down, to avoid taking residential shortcuts, and to look between parked cars for kiddos waiting to cross.

"Parents need to be accompanying their youngsters when they are out trick-or-treating, usually recommended up to age 12," said said.

That's exactly what Keila Rodriguez plans to do. Her little dragon will fly right alongside her.

"We dress up, take the kids out. They only go out with us,' said Rodriguez, of Parkchester.

Gabriel, who is 5, said his favorite part of Halloween is the candy, while 10-year-old Eli said he plans to dress up as an inflatable chicken.

If the inflatable chicken falls flat, he has a backup plan to go as a creepy clown. And, for safety's sake, he plans to go door to door with an adult close by.

Sinclair offered the following additional tips to keep kids safe on Tuesday: Carry a flashlight or add reflective tape to their costume and remember masks can block visibility and long costumes can be a tripping hazard.