Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries vows to work with Republicans

NEW YORK -- Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is vowing to seek common ground with Republicans as his party moves into the minority in the next Congress.

In one of his first interviews since being elected top Democratic leader Wednesday, he said that he will work across the aisle whenever possible to get things done.

He also wants to show young people that anything is possible.

"Demonstrate that any of us from any neighborhood, including from places like Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Central Brooklyn, can participate in our democracy at the highest level and perform at the highest level," Jeffries said.

Jeffries makes history as the first Black American to lead a party in Congress.