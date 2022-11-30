Rep. Hakeem Jeffries expected to be elected Democrat leader

NEW YORK - House Democrats will meet Wednesday to elect a new slate of leaders for the upcoming congressional term.

Brooklyn Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is running unopposed to replace Nancy Pelosi as the Democrats' top elected leader.

With Democrats losing control of the House in January, Jeffries would serve as House minority leader.

Jeffries would then become the first Black person to lead a major party in Congress.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to reflect on that. But I do understand the importance of being successful and making sure that I can do the best possible job on behalf of the caucus, Congress, the country in the Constitution that delivers real results for everyday Americans. It's a solemn responsibility that we are all inheriting and the best thing that we can do as a result of the seriousness and solemnity of the moment, is lean in hard and do the best damn job that we can for the people."

