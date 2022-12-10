Watch CBS News
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries honored by Rev. Al Sharpton at National Action Network House of Justice

National Action Network deems Saturday Hakeem Jeffries Day
National Action Network deems Saturday Hakeem Jeffries Day 00:42

NEW YORK -- Rev. Al Sharpton declared Saturday Hakeem Jeffries Day.

New York City leaders gathered at the National Action Network House of Justice to mark the occasion.

Jeffries was unanimously elected as House Democratic Minority Leader following Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from the position.

He will become the first-ever Black party leader in congressional history.

"That's the beauty of the House. We draw strength from our representation of the people that we're privileged to serve on the ground, at home, in the communities, and I look forward to continuing to work hard on behalf of the people I serve in Brooklyn and in Queens," Jeffries said.

Jeffries says he will continue to focus on creating safer communities, putting people over politics and finding common ground with Republicans.

