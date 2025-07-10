Rockland County Haitians want temporary protected status extended. Here's how Rep. Mike Lawler is trying help.

There is high anxiety among Haitians living in the Rockland County town of Spring Valley over the Trump administration's plan to end temporary protected status, a policy that has been in place since 2010.

The administration says relative calm has returned to the Caribbean island nation since last year's gang-driven violence, and Haitians on TPS should return home.

Rep. Mike Lawler working to extend TPS for Haitians

Congressman Mike Lawler, a dependable Trump ally, represents Spring Valley, home to a large Haitian population since the 1960s, and disagrees.

"Without a functioning government, without basic security, without a duly-elected president to lead the Haitian people, the situation on the ground is too dangerous, not just for Americans but for Haitians," Lawler said Thursday.

Lawler pointed out that the State Department has been warning Americans not to travel to Haiti, and has been urging any Americans there to return home.

The Haitian community wants the president to extend TPS for Haitians. Lawler said he has been working on that, lobbying the White House and preparing legislation.

"While there are countries that have abused the TPS designation, Haiti is not one of them," Lawler said.

The Department of Homeland Security told CBS News New York its position has not changed, and TPS will be revoked for Haitians as of Sept. 2.

Lawler is urging all affected to apply for asylum and pursue every legal means for remaining in the U.S.

"I think the Trump administration is playing politics"

Spring Valley is home to thousands of Haitians seeking a better life but lately, many have kept a low profile.

"We run an [English as a second language] class. My statistics are 75% of the students don't show up anymore for ESL," said Dr. Nate Demosthenes of 1st Timothy Christian Church. "I think the Trump administration is playing politics, just to be honest with you."