Crime

Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar to appear in Chautauqua County Court

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in western New York is expected to appear in court Thursday. 

Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey is due in Chautauqua County Court before Friday's preliminary hearing. 

The attack occurred on August 12 as Rushdie, 75, was to begin a speaking engagement. 

Rushdie is recovering from serious injuries at a Pennsylvania hospital and has been speaking with investigators.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:17 AM

