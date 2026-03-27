18-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Hackensack, N.J., stabbing

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to a Hackensack, New Jersey, stabbing that sent one of them to the hospital.

The incident started Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Central Avenue and Union Street.

Joaquin Morris Jr., 18, and a juvenile allegedly got into an altercation with a 16-year-old boy, who pulled out a large machete and swung it at Morris multiple times, authorities said.

According to the Bergen County prosecutor's office, Morris then pulled out a knife and stabbed the 16-year-old boy in the torso multiple times.

Morris and the other juvenile ran away, while the 16-year-old boy made his way to Banta Place and State Street, where he was found by police officers responding to reports of an injured person, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was released from the hospital on Friday and taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Facility. He has been charged with juvenile delinquency for aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Morris was arrested Friday and is facing multiple weapons charges. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail.

Officials did not say if they are searching for the other juvenile involved in the altercation.