16-year-old fighting for his life after stabbing in Hackensack, N.J., family says

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was stabbed Tuesday in Hackensack, New Jersey, his family said.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Hackensack Police responded to the intersection of Banta Place and State Street around 3 p.m. and found a 16-year-old with stab wounds. They said the attack happened nearby, and several suspects fled on foot.

Luz Diaz, who spoke exclusively with CBS News New York, said her family has been anxiously waiting for an update on her nephew Yadreison Diaz.

"He was stabbed, like, seven times ... I feel angry," she said. "He almost died ... He was in surgery around four hours already."

Yadreison Diaz, 16, was injured in a stabbing in Hackensack, New Jersey, on March 24, 2026. Luz Diaz

Luz Diaz took her frustration to Hackensack City Hall on Tuesday evening.

"We already went to the police department, too many complaints. We show pictures, we show pictures, we show a lot of proof, and all they say is, oh, we just investigate," she said.

Hackensack Councilman Philip Carroll briefly addressed the family.

"I don't know all of the particulars of what happened, but we are here as a city and a government to protect our kids and protect the schools," he said.

Luz Diaz said their family pulled Yadreison Diaz out of school earlier this year over safety concerns. She believes it's connected to this attack.

Now, as the teen fights for his life, they're fighting for justice.

"He's a good guy," Luz Diaz said. "I need justice. All the people who do that to my nephew, they need to pay for that."

She said it's unclear how long her nephew will be in the hospital, and she's hopeful police will make an arrest to help bring her family peace.