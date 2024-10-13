3 officers injured while arresting carjacking suspect on George Washington Bridge, officials say

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. — Three Port Authority Police officers were injured early Sunday morning while trying to apprehend a suspect in a string of armed carjackings on the George Washington Bridge, officials say.

The suspect is also accused of crashing into a building and fleeing the scene.

Man commits armed carjacking after crashing into Wendy's in South Hackensack, officials say

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says the chain of events started around 2:30 a.m. at a Wendy's on Route 46 in South Hackensack when suspect Uvaldo Gonzalez, 42, allegedly crashed a vehicle into the restaurant.

According to officials, the vehicle had been stolen during an armed carjacking in New York City, but it is unclear when that took place.

After crashing into the Wendy's, the prosecutor's office says Gonzalez unsuccessfully tried to steal another vehicle, then stole a Toyota Sienna at knifepoint and drove off before police officers arrived on the scene.

About 20 minutes later, the Port Authority says police received a call that someone on the George Washington Bridge was driving erratically with one tire missing. Officers found the Toyota Sienna broken down on the bridge.

3 Port Authority officers hurt in confrontation on GWB, police say

The Port Authority Police Union says one officer responded to the vehicle Gonzalez was in near the on-ramp to the upper level of the bridge in Fort Lee.

Gonzalez exited the vehicle and started pounding on the officer's car, the union says. The officer moved his vehicle, and then Gonzalez allegedly tried to jump into a second responding officer's police vehicle and steal it.

The union says when the officer tried to stop him, Gonzalez stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

According to the union, that officer has lacerations to his head and face, as well as a broken hand, and two additional officers have shoulder injuries. All three officers were treated at a local hospital and released.

The police union says at some point in all of this, Gonzalez also tried to open the doors of cars in traffic getting onto the GWB.

Gonzalez was eventually arrested. The Port Authority says he has a history of 17 prior arrests, including charges for burglary, narcotics, criminal trespass and assault. He also has two active warrants – one from the NYPD and another from the New York State Department of Corrections.

The Port Authority says Gonzalez, a Bronx resident, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property. According to officials, he's at Hackensack University Medical Center being evaluated, and then he'll be arraigned.

contributed to this report.