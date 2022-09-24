Gunpoint robbery in Queens caught on video

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects in a gunpoint robbery in the Rockaways.

It happened early Friday morning near Beach 64th Street and Almeda Avenue in Arverne.

The NYPD says a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his house when a gunman confronted him, and they started to fight.

A second suspect then allegedly attacked the victim from behind.

Police say they stole the man's Rolex watch, a wallet with $1,700 in cash, and a laptop computer. They then took off in a white Honda Accord with South Carolina plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.