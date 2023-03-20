Groundbreaking held for Union Beach flood control project

UNION BEACH, N.J. -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday in Union Beach as part of a flood control project.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, Rep. Frank Pallone and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were all on hand.

Phase one of the Union Beach flood control project will include beach berm with a planted dune, pedestrian and vehicle crossings and terminal groins.

"The whole town is going to be sort of enveloped with not only beach replenishment and groins, but even more importantly, with the flood control devices and the flood gates and the pump stations that would prevent flooding in the future from having a negative impact that it did in Sandy," Pallone said.

Funding for the project was provided through the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act of 2013 that both congressmen fought to secure after Superstorm Sandy.