Groundbreaking held for Hoboken's $170 million Connect Project

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- It's a huge step for Hoboken's Connect Project, which includes the transformation of the city's rail and ferry terminals.

State and local leaders gathered there Wednesday for the long-awaited groundbreaking.

"Hoboken Connect is going to create a new atmosphere in this historic and well tread quarter. It will create a space that not only honors Hoboken's past, and meet the needs of its present, but it will position the city for its future," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Also included in the $170 million plan is new office and retail space, and affordable housing.

