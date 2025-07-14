New York City Council set to vote on pay raises for grocery delivery workers

The New York City Council is set to vote Monday on a series of bills to improve working conditions for food delivery workers.

The bills would require third-party companies like Instacart and Shipt pay food delivery workers a minimum wage of $21.44 an hour or higher. That's the same rate restaurant delivery workers for apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash are currently paid.

The legislative package also includes making sure delivery workers get paid within seven days of the pay period ending, making sure customers have an opportunity to tip at least 10% before placing the order, and requiring companies pay workers when they log on, even if they aren't making deliveries.

Reactions mixed to grocery delivery worker bills

An Instacart delivery worker named Tommy M. said the bills are a start.

"It's still not enough, but I mean, it gives us hope," he said. "It will be a pay increase, but it's not outrageous."

Some shoppers outside a Key Food in Park Slope are in support of the bills.

"I think one of the things that's holding everything down is inequality, and so I would be all for it. I would be all for raising the minimum wage," shopper David Reed said.

Others worry increasing the minimum wage will increase grocery prices.

"I know it's going to. It's doing it already. Oh, definitely," shopper Susan Levy said.

Food delivery companies slam bills

Instacart and Shipt are both opposed to the bill.

An Instacart spokesperson said in a statement:

"It's simply unconscionable that the City Council is considering a bill that would jeopardize a lifeline thousands of New Yorkers rely on — particularly those facing health, mobility, or transportation challenges. The city's own data shows that this bill could drive grocery delivery costs up by a staggering 46%, cut off access to work for thousands of NYC delivery workers, and increase fees on local grocers."

A spokesperson for Shipt said in a statement:

"We urge the Council to reconsider these bills before moving forward. These bills were developed without input from grocery delivery workers about their desire for flexibility and without acknowledgment of their distinct experiences working with platforms like Shipt. Passing these bills as drafted could lead to unintended consequences that hurt both the very workers they aim to protect and families that depend on grocery delivery."

A spokesperson for Uber said the company would not be commenting on what he called the "forced tipping bill." Right now, Uber only asks a customer for a tip after they have already paid.