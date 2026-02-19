Green Acres Mall on Long Island becomes the latest mall to fall victim to social media-inspired "takeovers"

The Green Acres Mall on Long Island was flooded by teenagers on Thursday after social media posts called for a so-called "takeover."

Police made at least nine arrests.

The disturbing trend is now causing concerns for mall security and police departments across the Tri-State Area.

Green Acres Mall latest to suffer takeover

Nassau County police rushed to the scene following reports of a large group of teenagers at the mall in Valley Stream. Of late, takeovers like this have been organized by young people through social media posts. Groups then disrupt businesses and create chaos.

CBS News New York saw several young people, some wearing backpacks, being taken into custody. Mounted police combed the parking lot as the mall shut down.

Aisha Hurley said she was inside shopping.

"Next thing you know, I can't come in and go out of the mall. Like, we got we got locked in Akira for two hours," Hurley said.

"That is crazy, all these kids running up and down all over the place," one person said.

Recent Bronx mall takeover

The Green Acres Mall incident was the second mall takeover this week, following one in the Bronx on Presidents Day. Teens smashed glass at a deli in on Baychester Avenue in the Baychester section of the borough. Police say it was one of the chaotic moments that erupted in and around Bay Plaza Mall on Monday afternoon.

"They tried to break in. We tried to close the door, and we closed door to try and avoid that, and called 911," a deli manager said.

Police said they believe the same large group of teenagers broke a window at a McDonald's across the street.

In total, 18 people were arrested.

As a result, some shopping mall security is keeping an extra close eye on cameras.

Parents need to become more aware, some say

Also on On Tuesday, social media rumors prompted a heightened Yonkers police presence at the Cross County Mall. Just north at Ridge Hill, police may not be immediately present, but the cameras are watching.

Some say the disruptive behavior begins at home.

"Parents need to really start taking, you know, I mean, just more steps to know what their kids are up to," one person said.

"It's really a shame, because back in my days, we never did [this]," Hurley said. "It's the type of discipline and the respect people have now is it's really absurd."