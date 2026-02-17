Bay Plaza Mall "takeover" in the Bronx ends with over a dozen teens in custody

A "takeover" at and around the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx on Presidents Day turned violent and is sparking added security at other area malls.

Police said at least 18 people were taken into custody, most of them teenagers.

Teens cause damage at Bronx businesses

Area businesses said a rowdy bunch of teenagers and young adults came together after a planned "takeover" was advertised across social media platforms.

Chaotic moments erupted in and around the Bay Plaza Mall on Monday afternoon.

"There was, like, over 300 kids," said the manager of Munchies Deli on Baychester Avenue, who did not want to share his name.

Video shows an individual throwing what appears to be a plastic crate at one of the deli's front windows just before 5 p.m.

He said the situation quickly spiraled out of control and fear set in.

"They tried to, like, break in. We closed door, we tried to avoid that, and we tried to call 911," the manager said.

Police said they believe the same large group of teenagers broke a window at a McDonald's across the street.

Police believe a group of teenagers broke a window a McDonald's in the Bronx on Feb. 16, 2026. CBS News New York

"You ever seen a piranha eating food?"

Many stores at the Bay Plaza Mall reported the teenagers weren't just being loud, they were aggressive and were also trying to break in.

"You ever seen a piranha eating food? When one attacks, they all come and swarm? That's exactly what happened," said Steven Estrella, who handles security at Five Below.

He said he had to keep the doors locked to prevent damage as the group made repeated attempts to get inside.

"They tried to get in here at least twice," Estrella said. "They was making rounds."

"All I heard was screaming," Sherwin-Williams Paints employee Jamelia Duncan said. "To organize and create chaos, that's just not OK."

Mall officials said there was no damage inside the mall itself, and that it remained open during the incident.

A Presidents' Day "takeover" at and around the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx on Feb. 16, 2026, turned violent, with over a dozen teens taken into custody. Chopper 2

"Takeover" worries across region

Police said they arrested 17 teenagers and one adult.

The motive for the so-called "takeover" is still unclear, but police speculate it was due to the warmer weather and kids having the day off from school.

Concerns about the incident and possible copycats have spread across the area.

Tuesday, police and private security were seen monitoring activity at Yonkers' Cross County Center, and Yonkers Police posted a warning on social media saying, in part, "Any attempt at a 'Take Over' in any location in our city will be swiftly dealt with."

The Westchester County Commissioner of Public Safety also stated law enforcement officials are monitoring social media activity to discourage similar incidents.