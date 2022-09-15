Great Neck boy seriously injured after getting hit in chest with baseball returns home from hospital

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A boy on Long Island who was seriously injured while playing baseball is home from the hospital.

Nine-year-old Mason, from Great Neck, suffered a heart attack after a baseball hit him in the chest earlier this summer.

Non-profit organization #SmilesThroughCars arranged for 20+ exotic cars to surprise Mason outside of his home. #NassauCountyPD 6th Precinct Officer Poukamissas had the honor of leading the surprise. Welcome home, Mason! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sE6L8VDzLI — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) September 14, 2022

Nassau County Police tweeted a picture Wednesday, saying Mason has returned home after making what they call a "substantial recovery."