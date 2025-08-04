Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency responders at Grand Central for report of odor of gas

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Fire at Grand Central Madison disrupts LIRR service
Fire at Grand Central Madison disrupts LIRR service 02:10

Emergency responders are at Grand Central Madison following a report of an odor of gas. 

The call came in just after 2 p.m. Monday and there were no immediate reports of any injuries, New York City officials said. 

Officials cautioned commuters that mass transit service may be disrupted while the odor is being investigated. There were no immediate reports of transit delays, however. For the latest on service status, click here

A two-alarm fire at Grand Central Madison disrupted Long Island Rail Road service back in June. In that instance, authorities said the cause was an electrical fire in a deep basement near LIRR tracks. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue