Emergency responders at Grand Central for report of odor of gas

Emergency responders are at Grand Central Madison following a report of an odor of gas.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. Monday and there were no immediate reports of any injuries, New York City officials said.

Officials cautioned commuters that mass transit service may be disrupted while the odor is being investigated. There were no immediate reports of transit delays, however. For the latest on service status, click here.

A two-alarm fire at Grand Central Madison disrupted Long Island Rail Road service back in June. In that instance, authorities said the cause was an electrical fire in a deep basement near LIRR tracks.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.