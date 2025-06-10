Watch CBS News
Fire at Grand Central Madison disrupts LIRR service

By
Jesse Zanger
Zinnia Maldonado
A two-alarm fire at Grand Central Madison disrupted Long Island Rail Road service Tuesday morning, authorities said. 

The fire broke out at around 8:15 a.m. FDNY officials said it was an electrical fire in a deep basement along the LIRR tracks. Three firefighters and a civilian suffered minor injuries. The fire has since been put out. 

FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said firefighters battling the blaze faced "zero visibility" due to "heavy, heavy smoke" conditions.

All LIRR service in and out of Grand Central Madison was suspended due to the fire and smoke.

  • Far Rockaway Branch trains are being diverted to Atlantic Terminal
  • Babylon Branch trains are being rerouted 
  • Port Washington Branch trains are not operating between Port Washington and Grand Central
  • Some westbound LIRR trains are being terminated at Jamaica, or diverted to Penn Station or Atlantic Terminal

CLICK HERE to check the latest on service status. 

Authorities said they were hopeful service would be fully restored by the evening rush. 

