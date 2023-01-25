Long Island Rail Road service begins to new Grand Central Madison terminal

NEW YORK -- Grand Central's new Long Island Rail Road terminal finally opens Wednesday after years of delays and billions of dollars.

Long Island commuters will now have direct access to Manhattan's East Side.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., the LIRR will take customers to the new Grand Central Madison. Select trains will run express to and from Jamaica Station, taking only 22 minutes.

Leaders are calling the direct service a major milestone in public transit.

After more than two decades and $11 billion spent, the East Side is ready to welcome thousands of LIRR commuters.

The new space is a massive 700,000 square foot terminal located under Madison Avenue between 43rd and 48th streets and below Metro-North's more-than-a-century-old Grand Central Terminal.

According to the MTA, getting trains to this location is the capstone of several infrastructure projects.

"This project is about more options, it's about better connections," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said last summer. "More time for people in their busy lives."

"What's the best thing we can give people? For many people, it's their time," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "If we can save 40 minutes off their travel time every day."

The MTA says for at least three weeks, the LIRR will operate limited shuttle service between Jamaica and the new terminal, so customers can acquaint themselves with the space.

Trains will operate between 6:15 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. They're expected to run every 30 minutes in both directions during the weekday, and once an hour on the weekends.

The new service is coming with pushback from some groups who say they're concerned about overcrowding and that the new service doesn't fully address the needs of people who rely on subways and buses.

Despite those concerns, the first train is expected to depart Jamaica Station at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at the new terminal by 11:07 a.m. We're hearing the governor will be among the first riders.