Governors Island getting $700 million climate center for green research, Adams announces

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A 400,000-square-foot climate center will be built on Governors Island, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday. 

Adams said it's about building cleaner, greener solutions for New Yorkers and inspiring the rest of the world to get on board with climate solutions

Two decades in the making, the $700 million project has been passed like a baton over three administrations starting with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, said Adams. 

governors-island-1.jpg
Renovated Yankee Pier leading toward a new public plaza and new mass timber academic and research buildings at the Exchange.  Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

For the last two years, there was an international search for a team to be the project's anchor, which was awarded to Stony Brook University on Monday. 

Climate Change: Protecting Our Planet

Stony Brook will help build the Global Center for Climate Solutions and lead green research there.

Public school students will get to visit the campus to learn about the environment, and each year 6,000 New Yorkers will be trained for new green jobs.

Adams said it will have a billion-dollar impact on the economy. 

governors-island-2.jpg
View across a new public space along Division Road, looking toward the renovated historic theater. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

"Creating tens of thousands of jobs, transforming our city into a global leader in developing a real climate solution," said Adams. 

Groundbreaking will happen in 2025, with a projected opening in 2028. There are plans to start getting feedback and suggestions from the community this summer. 

Approximately 1 million people visit Governors Island every year. Since there will likely be more once the facility is built, the city announced additional, year-round ferry service. 

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 1:00 PM

