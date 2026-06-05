Who's performing at Gov Ball 2026 today in NYC? See the lineups for the 3-day music festival.
The 2026 Governors Ball is underway in New York City, with headliners this year including Lorde, K-pop superstars Stray Kids and Harlem's own A$AP Rocky.
The three-day music festival, billed as "New York's biggest party," features dozens of artists performing across three stages at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.
According to the Gov Ball website, two-day and three-day tickets are sold out, but one-day general admission tickets were available for around $200 as of Friday morning.
Here are the full lineups and stage schedules for the festival:
Friday
GovBallNYC Stage
- 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- School of Rock Queens
- 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Whatmore
- 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Audrey Hobert
- 3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Del Water Gap
- 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Mariah The Scientist
- 6:35 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Katseye
- 8:30 p.m. -- Lorde
Snapchat Stage
- 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- The Backfires
- 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Absolutely
- 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- King Princess
- 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- The Dare
- 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Pierce The Veil
- 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Baby Keem
The Grove Stage
- 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Kids Rock for Kids
- 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Old Mervis
- 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Confidence Man
- 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. -- Arcy Drive
- 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Turnover
- 6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- The Beths
- 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Flipturn
Saturday
GovBallNYC Stage
- 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Jimmyboy
- 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Radio Free Alice
- 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Wisp
- 3:15 p.m.-3:55 p.m. -- 2hollis
- 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Wet Leg
- 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Major Lazer
- 8:30 p.m. -- Stray Kids
Snapchat Stage
- 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- Chanpan
- 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Flowerovlove
- 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Spacey Jane
- 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Ravyn Lenae
- 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Blood Orange
- 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Kali Uchis
The Grove Stage
- 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Jade Lemac
- 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Villanelle
- 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Midnight Generation
- 3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Jane Remover
- 4:50 p.m.-5:35 p.m. -- Snow Strippers
- 6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- Thee Sacred Sould
- 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Amyl and the Sniffers
Sunday
GovBallNYC Stage
- 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. -- School of Rock New York
- 12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. -- Lexa Gates
- 1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Slayyyter
- 3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Holly Humberstone
- 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Geese
- 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. -- Dominic Fike
- 8:45 p.m. -- A$AP Rocky
Snapchat Stage
- 12:10 p.m.-12:40 p.m. -- Evening Elephants
- 1:10 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Hemlocke Springs
- 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Rachel Chinouriri
- 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Japanese Breakfast
- 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. -- Clipse
- 7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. -- Jennie
The Grove Stage
- 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- Hannah Jadagu
- 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- After
- 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Between Friends
- 3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Fcukers
- 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Khamari
- 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. -- Hot Mulligan
- 7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. -- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist