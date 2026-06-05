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Who's performing at Gov Ball 2026 today in NYC? See the lineups for the 3-day music festival.

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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The 2026 Governors Ball is underway in New York City, with headliners this year including Lorde, K-pop superstars Stray Kids and Harlem's own A$AP Rocky

The three-day music festival, billed as "New York's biggest party," features dozens of artists performing across three stages at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. 

According to the Gov Ball website, two-day and three-day tickets are sold out, but one-day general admission tickets were available for around $200 as of Friday morning. 

Here are the full lineups and stage schedules for the festival:

Friday

GovBallNYC Stage

  • 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- School of Rock Queens
  • 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Whatmore
  • 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Audrey Hobert
  • 3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Del Water Gap
  • 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Mariah The Scientist
  • 6:35 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Katseye 
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Lorde

Snapchat Stage

  • 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- The Backfires
  • 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Absolutely
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- King Princess
  • 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- The Dare
  • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Pierce The Veil
  • 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Baby Keem

The Grove Stage

  • 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Kids Rock for Kids
  • 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Old Mervis
  • 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Confidence Man
  • 3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. -- Arcy Drive
  • 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Turnover
  • 6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- The Beths
  • 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Flipturn

Saturday

GovBallNYC Stage

  • 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Jimmyboy
  • 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Radio Free Alice
  • 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Wisp
  • 3:15 p.m.-3:55 p.m. -- 2hollis
  • 4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Wet Leg
  • 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Major Lazer
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Stray Kids

Snapchat Stage

  • 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- Chanpan
  • 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Flowerovlove
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Spacey Jane
  • 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Ravyn Lenae
  • 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Blood Orange
  • 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Kali Uchis

The Grove Stage

  • 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Jade Lemac
  • 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Villanelle
  • 2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Midnight Generation
  • 3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Jane Remover
  • 4:50 p.m.-5:35 p.m. -- Snow Strippers
  • 6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- Thee Sacred Sould
  • 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Amyl and the Sniffers

Sunday

GovBallNYC Stage

  • 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. -- School of Rock New York
  • 12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. -- Lexa Gates
  • 1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Slayyyter
  • 3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Holly Humberstone
  • 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Geese
  • 6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. -- Dominic Fike
  • 8:45 p.m. -- A$AP Rocky

Snapchat Stage

  • 12:10 p.m.-12:40 p.m. -- Evening Elephants
  • 1:10 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Hemlocke Springs
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Rachel Chinouriri
  • 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Japanese Breakfast
  • 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. -- Clipse
  • 7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. -- Jennie

The Grove Stage

  • 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- Hannah Jadagu
  • 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- After
  • 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Between Friends
  • 3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Fcukers
  • 5 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Khamari
  • 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. -- Hot Mulligan
  • 7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. -- Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

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