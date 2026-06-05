Who's performing at Gov Ball 2026 today in NYC? See the lineups for the 3-day music festival.

The 2026 Governors Ball is underway in New York City, with headliners this year including Lorde, K-pop superstars Stray Kids and Harlem's own A$AP Rocky.

The three-day music festival, billed as "New York's biggest party," features dozens of artists performing across three stages at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

According to the Gov Ball website, two-day and three-day tickets are sold out, but one-day general admission tickets were available for around $200 as of Friday morning.

Here are the full lineups and stage schedules for the festival:

Friday

GovBallNYC Stage

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- School of Rock Queens

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Whatmore

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Audrey Hobert

3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Del Water Gap

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Mariah The Scientist

6:35 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Katseye

8:30 p.m. -- Lorde

Snapchat Stage

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- The Backfires

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Absolutely

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- King Princess

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- The Dare

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Pierce The Veil

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Baby Keem

The Grove Stage

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Kids Rock for Kids

1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Old Mervis

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Confidence Man

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. -- Arcy Drive

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Turnover

6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- The Beths

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Flipturn

Saturday

GovBallNYC Stage

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Jimmyboy

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. -- Radio Free Alice

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Wisp

3:15 p.m.-3:55 p.m. -- 2hollis

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m. -- Wet Leg

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. -- Major Lazer

8:30 p.m. -- Stray Kids

Snapchat Stage

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. -- Chanpan

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. -- Flowerovlove

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Spacey Jane

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Ravyn Lenae

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- Blood Orange

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Kali Uchis

The Grove Stage

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m. -- Jade Lemac

1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Villanelle

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. -- Midnight Generation

3:50 p.m.-4:30 p.m. -- Jane Remover

4:50 p.m.-5:35 p.m. -- Snow Strippers

6 p.m.-7 p.m. -- Thee Sacred Sould

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Amyl and the Sniffers

Sunday

GovBallNYC Stage

11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. -- School of Rock New York

12:40 p.m.-1:10 p.m. -- Lexa Gates

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. -- Slayyyter

3:15 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Holly Humberstone

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. -- Geese

6:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. -- Dominic Fike

8:45 p.m. -- A$AP Rocky

Snapchat Stage

12:10 p.m.-12:40 p.m. -- Evening Elephants

1:10 p.m.-1:45 p.m. -- Hemlocke Springs

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. -- Rachel Chinouriri

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m. -- Japanese Breakfast

5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m. -- Clipse

7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. -- Jennie

The Grove Stage