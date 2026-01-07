NYC Governors Ball 2026 lineup includes Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and Stray Kids. Here's who's playing, how to get tickets and more.

Lorde, A$AP Rocky, and Stray Kids will headline the 2026 Governors Ball music festival in New York City.

The annual festival will return to Queens this summer, running from June 5-7 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Who's performing at the 2026 Gov Ball?

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 5, with Lorde headlining alongside Baby Keem. Other performers Friday include Katseye, Pierce The Veil, Mariah The Scientist, The Dare, 2Hollis, King Princess, Flipturn, Audrey Hobert, Turnover, The Beths, Arcy Drive, Confidence Man, Absolutely, Whatmore, Old Mervs, The Backfires, School of Rock Queens, and Kids Rock for Kids.

Saturday will bring headliners Stray Kids and Kali Uchis. Other performers on Saturday include Major Lazer, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Amyl and the Sniffers, Ravyn Lenae, Snow Strippers, Del Water Gap, Thee Sacred Souls, Spacey Jane, Jane Remover, Wisp, Midnight Generation, Flowerovlove, Radio Free Alice, Villanelle, Chanpan, Jade LeMac and Jimmyboy.

Sunday will close out with A$AP Rocky and Jennie. Other performers Sunday include Dominic FIke, Geese, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Japanese Breakfast, Hot Mulligan, Holly Humberstone, Fcukers, Rachel Chinouriri, Khamari, Between Friends, Slayyyyter, Hemlocke Springs, Lexa Gates, Evening Elephants, After, Hannah Jadagu and School of Rock New York.

How do you get tickets for the 2026 Governors Ball?

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can sign up for a presale passcode by clicking here. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets now.

If any tickets remain after the presale, they will be offered to the public.

Single day tickets start at $139 for a general admission ticket. Prices go as high as $1,299 for a three-day pit viewing ticket, which includes all the amenities of general admission and VIP tickets, and places ticketholders right in front of the stage.