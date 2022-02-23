Gov. Phil Murphy to end weekly COVID-19 briefings, says New Jersey is transitioning to endemic

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy laid out new guidance Wednesday for schools as districts make their own decision to keep or remove masks.

As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, the governor also said his weekly COVID-19 briefings will be ending.

Schools will soon be able to make their own decisions about students and masks, and Murphy said he will hold his 250th and final COVID briefing on March 4, adding New Jersey is transitioning into an endemic, which means coping with a virus that may never completely go away.

"With the Omicron tsunami continuing to swiftly recede, the case numbers continuing to fall, and our hospital metrics continue to improve, with vaccination numbers among the highest in nation and still climbing, and with the last major statewide masking requirement, the one in our schools, set to be lifted in 11 days, we believe now is the time to end these briefings," Murphy said.

March 4 will also mark the two-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID in New Jersey, when everything shut down. Now, there is quite a difference. The mask mandate for schools will end March 7, leaving the decision to mask or unmask up to local districts.

The state Department of Health issued guidance Wednesday on when re-masking might be necessary.

"During periods of elevated community transmission, when the COVID-19 activity level index, the Cali score, is elevated to orange or red," Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.

The state also advises schools to, "maintain physical distancing, screen students, perform contact tracing ... and maintain adequate ventilation," Persichilli said.

Masks on school buses are still required by federal law, and, "Of course, nothing will or can prevent any student, educator, or staff member from continuing to wear a mask indoors if they so choose, and to do so without fear of being bullied," Murphy said.

Officials are also promoting Boost NJ2 Week, as only 51.1% of those eligible have gotten boosted.

"Approximately 250 vaccination sites around the state will be hosting a total of nearly 600 events through Tuesday, March 1," Persichilli said.

"We are seeing more studies come out, which show that the booster can have strong, long-lasting positive effects in preventing hospitalizations and deaths," Murphy added.

The governor said the numbers are trending in a positive way, with hospitalizations under 1,000 COVID patients. He said it's time for a less uniform approach.