Gov. Kathy Hochul to participate in Democratic primary debate June 7 on CBS2

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's big news in the race for governor of New York. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday she has agreed to a Democratic primary debate on CBS2. 

Fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams had been challenging Hochul to face off about the issues on camera. 

Now she says she will appear in two debates. The first one will take place on CBS2 on Tuesday, June 7, moderated by Maurice DuBois and Marcia Kramer. 

First published on May 11, 2022 / 12:20 PM

