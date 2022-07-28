77 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton sells for over $6 million at auction

NEW YORK -- The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus has sold for just over $6 million at auction.

The dinosaur is a relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex but was faster and had a stronger bite.

It last roamed what is now North America around 77 million years ago.

The fossil is just over 9 feet tall and 22 feet long and was discovered in Montana in 2018.

The identity of the auction winner has not yet been revealed.