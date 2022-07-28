Watch CBS News
Local News

77 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton sells for over $6 million at auction

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gorgosaurus skeleton sold for $6 million at auction
Gorgosaurus skeleton sold for $6 million at auction 00:27

NEW YORK -- The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus has sold for just over $6 million at auction.

The dinosaur is a relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex but was faster and had a stronger bite.

It last roamed what is now North America around 77 million years ago.

The fossil is just over 9 feet tall and 22 feet long and was discovered in Montana in 2018.

The identity of the auction winner has not yet been revealed.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.