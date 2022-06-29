Goodness of strangers, with an assist from social media, helps Long Island woman get back dresses she left behind on LIRR

NEW YORK -- A mother of a groom lost a pair of dresses in transit and thought that she'd never get them back.

But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday from Moynihan Train Hall, the goodness of people -- and social media -- helped lead to a happy ending.

Judie Ulberg knows how stressful weddings can be. She works in the business. But this was different.

"I felt like I wanted to cry," Ulberg said.

The Bellmore resident was on the Long Island Rail Road from Penn Station on Friday, got off at Lynbrook, and realized she left behind a bag with two dresses worth $1,000.

She was borrowing them from a friend's business, Blake & Company, to try on for her son's wedding.

"I ask my husband, 'Oh my God, can you go to East Rockaway? Let's see if we can catch the train coming back from Long Beach back into Penn Station,'" Ulberg said.

It was at that station, locomotive engineer Christine King heard commotion.

"I heard a woman screaming and 'She left a bag!'" King said. "I said, 'She probably left it on the other train that followed us and it's probably still in Long Beach. Can you reach out to the crew?'"

That crew later found the bag, but Ulberg was gone.

King spread the word on Facebook. Roselynn Fiumara, co-owner of Bridal Reflections, saw the post Saturday morning. Later in the day, Ulberg came to the store and happened to share the news.

"I go, 'I think somebody posted about it online looking for you.'' She immediately flipped out. She's like, 'You have to find the post!'" Fiumara said.

That led to Ulberg retrieving the dresses at Penn Station from supervising agent Keith Murphy.

"When she saw the bag, she cried a little. I gave her a big hug," Murphy said.

That led to Ulberg meeting the woman who made the improbable possible.

"It was like an angel. I can't even tell you. I just wanted to say think you," Ulberg said.

"It was teamwork," King said.

The wedding is Nov. 12, and although Ulberg said she is not sure which dress she'll be wearing, it will certainly make the ride she took one she'll never forget.

Everyone involved spoke to how this was a true example of social media working for good. The interim president of the LIRR was also there and praised her staff.