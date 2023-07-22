Good Shepherd Services hosts Peace Barbecue in the Bronx to promote gun violence awareness
NEW YORK -- The grills were fired up in the Bronx on Saturday for a good cause.
Good Shepherd Services hosted a "Peace Barbecue" for gun violence awareness.
Families were treated to a free day of fun on East 196th Street and Grand Concourse.
The event aims to bring the community together to foster safe streets.
This is the eighth year the event was held.
