Good Samaritans stabbed in NYC after escorting woman home, police say

2 men stabbed in Brooklyn after escorting woman home, police say

2 men stabbed in Brooklyn after escorting woman home, police say

2 men stabbed in Brooklyn after escorting woman home, police say

A man with a knife attacked two good Samaritans after they escorted a woman he was allegedly following, police in New York City said.

The NYPD said the woman approached two men and asked them to walk home with her after she said a stranger was tailing her Saturday at around 1 a.m. near Coney Island Avenue and Cortelyou Road in Brooklyn.

Men stabbed trying to escort women from stranger, police say

After the good Samaritans, ages 26 and 29, escorted the woman home in the Kensington section, they were alerted to another woman allegedly being followed by the same person about 30 minutes later, according to police.

When the men found the second woman on Ocean Parkway, the suspect approached and stabbed the younger man in the chest and shoulder, police said. He allegedly slashed the other man above his eye.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two men after they escorted a woman home in Brooklyn. Saturday, June 21, 2025. NYPD

The good Samaritans were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect has not been caught.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.