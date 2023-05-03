Glen Rock, N.J. joins tiny list of towns in the country with an all-female council

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A town in Bergen County is making history.

New Jersey's first all-female mayor and council have been appointed in Glen Rock.

Only women now have a seat at the dais.

"We are now the first all-female mayor and council in the state of New Jersey," Mayor Kristine Morieko said.

The borough also has a female clerk and administrator.

Regina Viadro was sworn in last month to replace an outgoing male councilmember because the party in power -- in this case, Democrats -- gets to choose.

"I am very humbled by this, and I see myself as kind of the last piece of the puzzle," Viadro said.

When asked how emotional it was when Viadro was selected, Councilmember Amy Martin said, "It was really quite emotional. We didn't become an all-female council because that was what we wanted. It was the direction that we were going."

The councilmembers, whose professions range from an attorney to a chief compliance officer, said they want to govern with compassion.

"There's a lot of pain and loneliness. There's a lot of seniors in our town that want to stay that we'd like to help age in place," Councilmember Paul Gilligan said.

"This particular council, we're all female, but we're a hard-working council," Councilmember Teresa Gilbreath said.

Among the issues to take tackle are the planned implosion of the former Nabisco plant by crews in a neighboring town.

"There are environmental issues. There are public safety issues," Councilmember Jill Orlich said.

What matters, they say, is setting an example for the younger generation.

"That's what helps us get motivated and stay motivated and do great things," Viadro said.

"We always wear many hats, and we can do anything and everything," Morieko said.

"I'm excited for the day where this isn't a big deal. This is just another council making smart decisions for their town," Council President Mary Barchetto said.

Councilmembers say this also sets a good example for boys and men who'll see women belong in every place where decisions are made.

Only a handful of towns across the nation have all-female councilmembers.

Bergen County Assemblywoman Lisa Swain said only 30% of the state Assembly and Senate is female.