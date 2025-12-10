Glen Cove, N.Y. bans public smoking of marijuana. Here's why.

Glen Cove has become the first community in Nassau County to ban the smoking of marijuana in public spaces.

The ban begins on Jan. 1. Fines for those caught smoking pot in public begin at $100, with some involving community service. Repeat offenders will be fined $250, officials said.

"It passed 7-0, so it is absolutely set to go," Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said. "This is not a money grab. We are not out to penalize people."

Why Glen Cove is banning smoking marijuana in public

Most who testified at the public hearing supported the ban.

"We really feel this is a quality-of-life issue," Panzenbeck said. "Maybe we will be a model for other communities."

The mayor and City Council said they were bombarded with texts and emails to do something about overwhelming pot smoking smells in public places, including parks, beaches, and even in Main Street's parking garage.

It bothers resident Crystal Hamlet, who said she worried about daughter Serenity's lungs and second-hand smoke.

"If we are going to make sure the children are safe, we need to do a broad ban," Hamlet said.

Other residents who spoke to CBS News New York appeared split on the issue, with some saying it doesn't bother them.

State officials and health advocates react

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management said in an email the agency supports clear, consistent rules that protect public health.

"There are 28 million Americans living in long-term recovery. They have the right to walk down city streets and not be inundated or triggered with the smell of a mid- and mood-alerting substance," said Steve Chassman of Wellbridge Drug and Alcohol Rehab.