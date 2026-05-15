Residents cheer as Long Island's Crescent Beach reopens after 17 years

A hidden gem on Long Island has been closed for nearly two decades.

It took the hard work of a community in Glen Cove to reopen Crescent Beach.

"So sad that it was closed for so many years"

CBS News New York

"We've missed it," Sonia Vega said. "I've been here 62 years."

Vega is among those who flocked to Crescent Beach as children. The landmark beach had been active for more than a century, and then was abruptly closed 17 years ago due to bacterial contamination. Runoff from a pond in the estuary was carrying fecal matter from geese, swans and ducks onto the beach, toward the harbor and Long Island Sound.

Locals were left with only their memories. Lisa Dorfman and her cousin, Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck used to visit the beach as children.

"So sad that it was closed for so many years," Panzenbeck said.

"A lot of funding and a lot of great minds"

After more than a decade of collaboration, environmental investigation, and a $1 million bond, Nassau County's Health Department declared the bacterial contamination gone.

"A lot of funding and a lot of great minds put together to come up with a solution," Panzenbeck said.

Nassau County Legislature

New water management infrastructure, helix filters, a culvert fix and new plantings all contribution to restoring the hidden treasure. It all flushes the water in and out.

"So that helps with bacteria, it's no longer stagnant," Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Glen Cove merchants say beaches bring business, and the timing is ideal, since warm weather is coming.

"People come in, buy some breakfast or lunch, take it to the beach with them, pack a little snack," Joseph Balensisi said.

"Crescent Beach has been a special gem because it really is a place of sanctuary, peace, and zen," DeRiggi-Whitton said.