Rookie QB Jaxson Dart stars in home preseason debut as Giants beat Jets 31-12

Getting snaps with the first-team offense, then throwing for a touchdown and running for another with the backups, Jaxson Dart shined in his new home stadium debut for the New York Giants as part of a 31-12 victory against the Jets on Saturday night in each team's second preseason game.

The rookie first-round pick whom the Giants envision as their long-term franchise quarterback got a chance to show a little bit of how he could contribute in the near future by subbing in for starter Russell Wilson mid-drive and connecting with Theo Johnson on a 30-yard pass. Dart capped a 71-yard second half-opening drive with a TD throw to Greg Dulcich and scored on a goal-line sneak to finish another after completing 13 consecutive passes.

Dart was 14 of 16 for 137 yards, delivering on the hype under the lights at MetLife Stadium before giving way to Jameis Winston.

Wilson had his own highlight, throwing his so-called "moon ball" to undrafted free agent Beaux Collins for an 80-yard gain. The 36-year-old had another intercepted because of a miscommunication with Collins, his final throw of a 4 of 7, 108-yard performance.

While the Giants (2-0) got clicking, questions remain on offense for Justin Fields and the Jets (1-1). He left after two run-heavy series 1 of 5 for 4 yards, with Nick Folk's 38-yard field goal the only points the starters got on the board.

That performance came after Fields, signed to a two-year, $40 million deal to replace Aaron Rodgers, was 3 of 4 for 42 yards and a 13-yard TD run in the exhibition opener at Green Bay last Saturday.

Fields and the Jets' passing offense have mostly struggled to produce consistently in training camp, but first-year coach Aaron Glenn has insisted that Fields is developing nicely and doing all that has been asked of him.

Injuries

Jets: Kick returner Xavier Gipson left with a shoulder injury in the first half. Cornerback Sauce Gardner did not play as he nurses a sore calf.

Giants: Top receiver Malik Nabers remained out after missing joint practices between these teams this week and sitting out the preseason opener last weekend at Buffalo.

Up next

Jets: Host defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia on Friday night.

Giants: Host New England on Thursday night.