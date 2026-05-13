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2 kids, 1 adult hurt in "Wicked" escalator accident in NYC

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Three people were hurt in an escalator accident at the Gershwin Theatre Wednesday night. 

It happened at 5:12 p.m. inside the theater on West 51st Street, where "Wicked" is performed in NYC's Theater District. 

Two children were among the three hurt. Sources say one of the children's shoelaces got stuck in the escalator. 

One of the kids suffered a hand injury, another a leg injury, and an adult injured their hand as well. 

All three were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life threatening. 

Theatergoers resumed lining up for the 7 p.m. show a short time later. 

The Department of Buildings is investigating. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

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