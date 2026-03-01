Dying NYC man says goodbye to his beloved German Shepherds. Here's how you can adopt them.

A terminally ill Bronx man made one final request from his hospital bed before he died. He wanted to say goodbye to his dogs and make sure they end up in a loving home.

Now, a local group is on a mission to fulfill that wish.

Saying farewell to Bowie and Nikki

It was a moment that almost didn't happen. The man, a patient at Columbia University Irving Medical Center who only wanted to be identified as "Mr. Spencer," was granted his dying wish to say farewell to his German Shepherds Bowie and Nikki.

German Shepherds Bowie and Nikki. NYC Second Chance Rescue

"It was a tear jerker, seeing them get so excited to see their owner," said Jennifer Brooks of NYC Second Chance Rescue. "They laid near his bed. We stayed for quite a while."

The medical team connected with the Long Island City-based rescue to make it all happen.

Hours after last month's emotional meeting, Mr. Spencer passed away. The hospital did not disclose his illness.

"There was a room of 10 doctors and literally there was not a dry eye in the room," Brooks said.

NYC Second Chance Rescue looking for forever home for both

With no relatives or caretakers listed to take custody of the dogs, Second Chance Rescue stepped up. Brooks, the rescue's founder, is now tasked with making good on the promise she made to Mr. Spencer, finding Bowie and Nikki a forever home.

"I believe, you know, seeing him in that state they knew they had to move on now and they are gonna find a new loving home," Brooks said.

In addition to getting them adopted together, it would also be required that the pair be the only pets in the home.

"They are big dogs. Being out of the city would be nice for them," Brooks said. "They are therapy dog material. Every person in the hospital who went up to them, they licked their hand. They are super friendly."

If you fit the criteria and have enough space in your home and your heart for Bowie and Nikki, you can click here to learn how to adopt.