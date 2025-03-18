George Washington Bridge traffic facing major delays after fuel spill

Traffic is backed up on the George Washington Bridge following a crash involving a fuel spill.

To make things worse for the morning commute, drivers on the West Side of Manhattan also faced temporary delays at the Lincoln Tunnel.

At the GWB, the crash has two lanes closed on the Manhattan-bound side. Traffic is barely moving getting onto the inbound upper level span, and delays are more than an hour and counting.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

At the Lincoln Tunnel, at least two lanes were closed in the inbound tube, because of a stalled vehicle, but that has since been cleared.

Drivers should use the Holland Tunnel instead. At last check, the wait there was just 10 minutes.

The GWB connects Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan to Fort Lee in Bergen County, New Jersey. It has an upper and lower deck, with a total of 14 lanes.

