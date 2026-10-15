George Washington Bridge's pedestrian South Walk reopening

Pedestrians crossing the George Washington Bridge will once again have a path of their own.

The bridge's South Walk reopens Thursday following a major renovation that included wider sections of walkway, new lighting, security upgrades and viewing platforms overlooking the Hudson River.

The project is part of the Port Authority's $2 billion "Restoring the George" program.

"It makes it so that it is even more of an amenity, connecting the region," Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said during an exclusive tour before the reopening.

The South Walk closed in 2023 for construction. During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists shared the bridge's North Walk.

The bridge's South Walk has been closed since 2023 for construction. CBS News New York

Beginning Friday, pedestrians will return to the South Walk, while cyclists will use the North Walk, restoring the separation of traffic that officials and users say improves safety.

"So it really is much better for the world to separate the two of us," cyclist Roger Cox of the Upper West Side said. "Everybody will be happier about it, and safer."

The 1.5-mile crossing includes several new features designed to improve both safety and the experience for users. The walkway has been widened in certain locations and now includes upgraded lighting, security cameras, crisis phones, new signage and viewing platforms. Officials also installed 11-foot-high security fencing aimed at preventing people from climbing over the bridge's edge.

The 1.5-mile walkway includes upgraded features for pedestrian safety. CBS News New York

"We want you to enjoy it. We want you to be protected. We want you to come home safely," Garcia said.

The George Washington Bridge walkways are used by commuters and recreational users alike. Last year, more than 637,000 trips were recorded across the bridge's pedestrian and bicycle paths, according to the Port Authority.

The reopening comes as the George Washington Bridge prepares to mark its 95th anniversary later this month.

Nearly a century after opening, the iconic span is welcoming pedestrians back to a newly renovated South Walk and a familiar view of the Manhattan skyline.